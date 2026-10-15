In Guyana, law enforcement officers detained We Invest in Nationhood opposition party leader Azruddin Mohamed and two other men after gunfire near the home of Senior Superintendent of Police Prem Narine. Narine is testifying in proceedings concerning Mohamed’s extradition to the United States, TimesLIVE reports.

Police version

According to a statement by Guyana police, on Tuesday night Narine noticed a car drive past his home and later return. As the vehicle approached, the officer heard a sound that he believed was a gunshot. The police officer took cover and fired several shots toward the vehicle, after which it drove away.

Law enforcement officers later stopped the vehicle and detained Mohamed and two other passengers. During a search, police said firearms and ammunition were found in the car. The Guyanese government stated that Mohamed and his companions were filming Narine’s house and that the shots allegedly came from their vehicle. Authorities also claim that the weapon found was unlicensed.

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Mohamed’s position

Azruddin Mohamed’s office denied that he owned the weapon found after the incident and said that police officers could have planted it. It also claims that the three detainees were beaten and threatened. Party representatives described the shooting as an assassination attempt on Narine and said that Mohamed remains in custody.

US prosecutors accuse Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, of conspiracy to commit fraud and launder money through the gold-export company Mohamed’s Enterprise. Both deny wrongdoing and are challenging extradition in court. Azruddin Mohamed was elected opposition leader in January, and We Invest in Nationhood won 16 of 65 parliamentary seats in the 2025 general election.

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