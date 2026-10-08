In the Gaza Strip, Palestine, the number of patients requiring dialysis has fallen from approximately 1,400 to 600. Gaza Health Ministry Director General Munir al-Bursh linked this to the deaths of people who were unable to receive the necessary treatment regularly.

As reported by Anadolu Agency, al-Bursh also said that thousands of people with chronic illnesses, including hypertension and diabetes, died during the war because of difficulties accessing medical care and medicines. In September, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs recorded shortages of drugs for treating chronic diseases, including kidney diseases.

Need for surgeries

According to the official, more than 174,000 people have been injured since the start of the war. He noted that each of them initially requires an average of at least three surgeries, while the total need amounts to nearly half a million complex surgical procedures.

Al-Bursh said that Gaza's healthcare system lacks the resources to perform such operations. According to him, medical services in the enclave remain in a state of crisis despite the ceasefire, while patients face the consequences of damaged hospitals, shortages of medicines, medical supplies and fuel for generators.

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According to al-Bursh, the shortage of beds and life-saving medicines has reached 52%, while the shortage of medical consumables stands at 56%. He also claims that no new medical equipment has entered Gaza since the start of the Israeli offensive.

Evacuation and shortage of medical staff

More than 20,000 patients and injured people urgently need treatment outside the enclave, according to the head of Gaza's Health Ministry. Al-Bursh said that Israel had not fulfilled arrangements providing for the departure of about 300 patients a day: currently, about 25 people can leave each day. In April, the UN reported that more than 18,500 patients, including about 4,000 children, required medical evacuation.

Al-Bursh also claims that Israel is holding more than 88 specialist doctors, including senior surgeons, and is preventing foreign medical missions from entering Gaza. He called for international pressure to allow medicines and equipment in, restore hospitals and evacuate the injured.

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