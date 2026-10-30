Greek authorities detained two Greek citizens and an Albanian citizen suspected of stealing copper gas pipes from a building in central Athens. According to the authorities, damage to the gas infrastructure caused a leak that led to an explosion on September 25. This was reported by Cyprus Mail.

Six dead in the Plaka district

The explosion occurred in the tourist district of Plaka in Athens. Six people were killed, including four U.S. citizens. The incident happened early in the morning when one of the building’s residents turned on a light.

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Investigators’ version

Experts from the fire service unit that investigates crimes concluded that several hours before the explosion, the suspects dismantled parts of the copper pipes and damaged the main natural gas supply system of the two-story building. According to the fire service, this caused a gas leak. The detainees are expected to appear before a prosecutor on Friday.

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