Georgian law enforcement agencies have stepped up raids on bars and restaurants and have also begun stopping foreigners en masse on the streets to check their documents. Authorities are paying particular attention to migrants from Russia, some of whom are violating residency rules following the end of the visa-free year.

According to the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs, 254 Russian citizens were deported from the country between January and September 2026 alone, while the total for the entire previous year was 73 people. By early October, immigration police had checked more than 20,000 foreigners.

Due to tighter controls and higher fines for overstaying (ranging from 1,000 to 3,000 lari, along with a ban on re-entry), many Russians have begun leaving Georgia, choosing Serbia, Armenia, and other European countries as their next destinations. At the same time, Russian political exiles and activists are expressing concerns about possible extraditions and pressure from security forces.

Source: Deutsche Welle.

Fear of a new mobilization in Russia has reached its highest level in three years. In the third quarter of 2026, Russians fled en masse to Georgia, Armenia, and Serbia amid rumors of a new wave of mobilization. The total number of Russian citizens who traveled to these three countries—popular destinations among anti-war emigrants—reached a 17-year high. This is according to statistics from the FSB Border Service.

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