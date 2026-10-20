In Japan, only 28.2% of parents with one child said they want to have a second child amid rising living costs. These are the results of a survey by insurance company Meiji Yasuda Life among couples with one child aged zero to six, The Japan Times reports.

The lowest figure since surveys began

The survey was conducted in September, and the company released its results on October 20. Meiji Yasuda Life has conducted such research since 2018, and the current figure was the lowest ever recorded. Compared with 2020, the number of parents who want a second child has decreased by nearly 57%.

The company’s economist, Kazutaka Maeda, noted that the reason is not a decline in families’ desire to have another child, but difficult economic conditions. According to him, most parents of one child would like to have two children if their financial means allowed it.

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Concerns over income and expenses

Among respondents who do not want a second child, 54.5% explained this by concerns about future income. This is 9% higher than in last year’s study. Nearly 70% of those surveyed said they could change their decision under better economic conditions, including a higher total family income and more stable inflation, which stands at around 2%.

According to the study, inflation has increased pressure on family budgets through spending on food, extracurricular activities and preschool education. The company estimated average monthly child-rearing expenses at about ¥43,000, or $271, a record high. Respondents also said they are cutting spending on leisure and travel in order to save money.

Maeda said it is important to create conditions that would help families overcome the barrier to having a second child. Among possible steps, he mentioned enrolling both children in the same childcare facility and flexible work arrangements, including remote work.

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