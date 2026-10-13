In Japan, 1.55 million people had three or more unsecured and unguaranteed loans from lenders at the end of fiscal 2025. This fiscal year ended in March 2026. The number of such borrowers was the highest in the past 12 years.

Credit center data

The data was released by the Japan Credit Information Reference Center, which manages credit information on individuals. As The Japan Times reports, an increasing number of people in the country have debts to multiple creditors, including consumer finance companies. The publication's article was published citing the Jiji agency.

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Possible impact of inflation

According to the publication, rising prices may have contributed to an increase in borrowing to cover everyday expenses. This explanation is presented as a possible factor rather than an established cause. The statistics cover people who have at least three unsecured and unguaranteed loans, not all borrowers in the country.

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