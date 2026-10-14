Indonesians sue president over fire haze — Channel NewsAsia

Lawyers in Indonesia’s West Kalimantan province have filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of four plaintiffs against President Prabowo Subianto and 26 national, provincial and local officials, as well as the police and emergency services. The plaintiffs allege negligence, inaction and the authorities’ failure to respond to haze from fires, which they say has caused a large-scale public health crisis, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Plaintiffs’ demands

One of the four plaintiffs is 29-year-old Pontianak resident Sicilius Rami. He said the haze disrupts children’s education and restricts work and other outdoor activities, including agriculture. According to him, people who go outside are forced to wear masks because of the risk of inhaling toxins.

The other plaintiffs are non-governmental organizations representing the province’s youth, environmental and Indigenous communities, with a population of nearly 6 million people. They demand that a national state of emergency be declared to mobilize resources to contain the fires and restore affected areas. The plaintiffs also ask for free medical care for people with acute respiratory infections and compensation for the families of people who died from such illnesses.

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Fires and the authorities’ response

For several weeks, communities in West Kalimantan have been battling fires that have destroyed vast areas of land. Smoke from them has spread to Malaysia and Singapore. Authorities deployed firefighters and volunteers, used cloud seeding and aerial water drops, but these measures had limited success.

The plaintiffs’ lawyer, Glorio Sanen, said the state had several months of warning about a particularly intense dry season linked to the El Niño phenomenon. The plaintiffs are also seeking a thorough investigation into the causes of the fires and point to the possible involvement of large companies that burn land to grow timber, rice and oil palms or to extract minerals.

Government position

The Indonesian government told AFP that it respects the lawsuit and is already considering many of the issues raised by residents. According to the government’s Government Communications Agency, ground and aerial firefighting operations are ongoing, medical services are being provided to affected communities, and investigations are underway into 95 companies whose activities may have contributed to the fires. The next court hearing is scheduled for October 21.

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