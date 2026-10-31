In California, two Chinese nationals — Liren Lai and Yuance Chen — were sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to acting at the direction of China’s Ministry of State Security. After their release, they must also spend three years under supervision, The Hindu reports.

Recruiting US military personnel

According to the US Department of Justice, the men attempted to recruit US military personnel to spy for Beijing. They gathered information about US Armed Forces personnel and facilities and also tried to recruit intelligence sources among military personnel.

The US department said that Lai and Chen conducted covert intelligence activities in the United States. In particular, they facilitated cash transfers through dead drops in exchange for information related to US national security.

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Activities on behalf of Chinese intelligence

Lai arrived in the United States on a tourist visa and involved Chen, who has permanent resident status in the United States, in the scheme. Initially, Lai acted as an intermediary between Chen and Chinese intelligence officers, and later Chen began receiving instructions directly from his handler.

According to the US Department of Justice, both men had worked for a Chinese government entity responsible for foreign intelligence and counterintelligence since at least May 2021. They were arrested in June 2025. They later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to act as agents of a foreign government without prior notification to the US attorney general, as well as acting as agents of a foreign government without such notification.

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