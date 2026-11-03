In the US state of California, voters are casting ballots on Tuesday on an initiative to introduce a one-time tax for billionaires. The funds are proposed to be directed toward financing the state's healthcare system. This was reported by France 24.

Tax initiative

The initiative provides for a one-time tax specifically for billionaires. Its goal is to finance California's healthcare system. France 24 calls this plan significant.

The TV channel devoted a separate segment to the vote. It examines the proposed tax and its possible significance for the state's healthcare system.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Falling oil prices

In the same edition, France 24 also reported a sharp decline in global oil prices ahead of the US midterm elections. Brent and WTI quotes fell by about 8%.

According to the TV channel, this happened after Iran said it was holding intensive peace negotiations through intermediaries. Tehran also signaled its readiness to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the United States accepts its conditions.

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