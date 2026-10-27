In California, a war has been raging for years between two ant colonies, resulting in millions of casualties

In Southern California, Argentine ants have been waging a massive territorial battle for years. Millions of ants are killed in the conflict between two supercolonies, and the battles extend beyond the boundaries of their vast territories.

This species was introduced to the U.S. from South America through international trade. They exhibit a rare form of social organization known as unicoloniality. Ants from different nests do not fight each other but cooperate peacefully. Thanks to their low genetic diversity, they recognize one another by scent and consider each other relatives.

This is how massive supercolonies formed. The largest of them stretches along the California coast for nearly a thousand kilometers. Several smaller, competing groups have emerged nearby.

When members of different supercolonies meet, any friendship vanishes instantly. Scientists published a study in the journal *Molecular Ecology*, in which they described 16 contact zones between three hostile supercolonies. For half a year, the researchers visited these sites weekly. The boundaries between the territories turned out to be very clear and distinct.

Fights broke out during 40% of the visits. On average, about 15,000 worker ants died in each such clash. At Hodges Lake in California alone, at least 15 million insects died during six months of observation.

Genetic analysis showed that the greater the genetic difference between colonies, the higher the level of aggression. At the same time, the distance between the nests was irrelevant. Genetic exchange between the rival colonies was practically zero. In other words, even years of living side by side did not cause them to interbreed.

This war resembles a classic stalemate in human conflicts. Despite millions of combatants killed, the front line barely shifted during the observation period. Neither side was able to capture the other’s territory.

In the animal world, the “habituation” rule often applies, whereby neighbors become less aggressive toward one another over time. However, Argentine ants do not know how to make peace. Any encounter at the border inevitably ends in death.

Source: Interesting Engineering

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