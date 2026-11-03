Federal prosecutors in California have filed criminal complaints against six lawful permanent residents of the United States who hold green cards. As The Guardian reports, on November 2, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli said they are being prosecuted on suspicion of illegally registering to vote and submitting false information in naturalization applications.

All six are legally residing in the United States but are not eligible to vote. According to investigators, they registered as voters and later, when applying for citizenship, stated that they had not previously registered to participate in elections. The complaints also state that these individuals voted in recent years, but no separate charges directly for illegal voting have been brought against them.

Five suspects detained

According to Essayli, five of the six suspects have already been arrested. They include natives of Mexico, Israel, the Philippines, Canada, and Iran. Each is charged with one count of making false statements in a naturalization application; according to prosecutors, the maximum penalty is up to five years in prison.

The cases are based on initial complaints prepared by agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Formal indictments against these individuals have not yet been filed, and it was also not immediately known whether all of them have attorneys.

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One of the suspects is a 52-year-old native of Canada who, according to the complaint, has lived in the United States for more than 40 years. Investigators allege that he illegally voted twice and then tried to cancel his registration. Another defendant, a 43-year-old native of the Philippines, has been in the United States since 1992; according to investigators, he voted several times since 2020.

Dispute over ballots

The new cases come amid a lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice, which is demanding that California election authorities set aside about 20,000 ballots. Prosecutors say they may belong to people without U.S. citizenship who allegedly fraudulently registered as voters. State authorities dispute the reliability of the federal prosecutors' methodology and list, warning of the risk of disenfranchising U.S. citizens.

According to the publication, several judges rejected the Justice Department's demands, while the U.S. Supreme Court on November 2 denied appeals by Donald Trump's administration. Representatives of California county election authorities said the lists received from the department contained numerous errors. A civil rights group also said in its analysis that more than 40% of the people on the list could not be found in the state's voter records.

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