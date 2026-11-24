Comedians who impersonated U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney were invited to the annual parliamentary dinner in Canada. During the event in Ottawa, politicians and journalists witnessed a satirical performance dedicated to the American leader.

The official event took place on November 21. Comedian Mark Krich took the stage, portraying a Donald Trump lookalike.

“He’s so popular—almost as popular as I am,” the comedian said, impersonating the U.S. president.

During his performance, Krich mimicked Trump’s characteristic handshake style. He exchanged firm handshakes with Mark Carney and another lookalike who was on stage.

The Canadian prime minister didn’t stay on the sidelines and joined in on the jokes at the U.S. president’s expense. In particular, Carney joked about the lavish renovation of the Oval Office, which Trump had adorned with gold accents and gilded decor.

“This is a tough audience. And I’ve been to the Oval Office. Alone. With his new interior designer,” the Canadian prime minister said, according to The Washington Post.

The Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner is an annual event hosted by Canada’s Parliamentary Press Gallery that brings together journalists and politicians in evening attire.

Traditionally, political party leaders deliver witty and sarcastic speeches during the event, poking fun at themselves, their political opponents, and current events.

This was reported by The Independent.

As a reminder, U.S. President Donald Trump will host NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday, November 25. The talks will take place in Florida.

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