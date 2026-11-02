Kazakhstan announced that it had foiled an attempted coup

Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee announced that it had thwarted an attempt to violently overthrow the constitutional order in the country’s western region. Ten people suspected of forming an extremist group were detained in the city of Atyrau.

According to investigators, the group’s members planned to forcibly change the country’s constitutional order. The detentions took place as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

The detentions took place in the city of Atyrau. According to the agency, the suspects are charged with forming an extremist group, leading it, and participating in its activities, as well as promoting terrorism and inciting religious hatred.

According to investigators, the group’s members intended to forcibly alter the foundations of the constitutional order in the western region of Kazakhstan.

During searches of the detainees’ residences, law enforcement officers seized firearms, drugs, religious paraphernalia, literature, and other physical evidence.

According to the National Security Committee (NSC), the suspects organized three underground training centers for children and adolescents. Their activities have been shut down. The Committee also reported that some members of the group had previously been convicted of terrorist and general criminal offenses.

The Kazakhstani special service is not disclosing any further details of the case, citing Article 201 of the country’s Code of Criminal Procedure.

This was reported with reference to the press service of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee (KNB).



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