In Kenya, the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPARB) has allowed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to proceed with a tender for an integrated election management system, related equipment, support and maintenance. The procurement, worth KSh 6.5 billion, is part of preparations for the 2027 general election.

As Nation Kenya reports, the PPARB dismissed a complaint by Leading Edge Limited, which sought to halt the procedure. The board also ordered the company to pay the respondents KSh 2 million in costs, as the applicant failed to prove violations of procurement law.

Requirements for participants

IEBC published the revised tender on September 17, with October 2 set as the deadline for submitting applications. Requirements for participants include experience in supplying at least 50,000 devices, carrying out work in two countries, and references from five clients.

Leading Edge Limited filed its application on September 30, two days before the application deadline. The company challenged the qualification requirements, the time to respond to changes and clarifications to the tender, as well as restrictions on joint ventures and subcontractors' experience. It argued that the requirements were overly focused on experience in supplying election technology and could exclude companies experienced in large government information systems.

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PPARB findings

IEBC insisted that the conditions were necessary for a complex electoral system. The commission noted that experience with other biometric systems does not necessarily prove a supplier's ability to deploy and maintain technologies in an electoral environment. It also explained the need for a single supplier by the clear definition of contractual responsibility.

PPARB found that Leading Edge Limited had not proved that the changes to the tender documentation caused it sufficient harm to halt the procurement. The board also considered a contradiction over the local preference: one section provided for a 15 percent margin, while the tender data sheet stated that it did not apply. The board ruled that the specific provision in the data sheet takes precedence, so bids will be evaluated without such a margin.

This is already the second complaint regarding the procurement. On September 3, PPARB partially upheld an application by Galadirel Investments Limited and ordered IEBC to rectify shortcomings in the technical specifications, evaluation criteria, due diligence and key personnel requirements. The commission subsequently published the revised tender.

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