In Kenya, the voluntary pension programme within the state-run Hustler Fund attracted 14.06 million Kenyan shillings in the year ended June 2026, against a target of 3.6 billion shillings. This amounts to 0.39% of the plan and means an underperformance of 99.61%. As Nation Kenya reports, the reason was the failure to transfer the pension portion of savings to the Kenya National Entrepreneurs Savings Trust (KNEST).

Pension funds remained in the fund

Since November 2023, Hustler Fund borrowers have been required to set aside 5% of their loan amount. Of these mandatory deductions, 30% is allocated to short-term savings and 70% to long-term pension savings intended to provide support after reaching the age of 60.

On 4 April 2024, an interagency committee approved the expansion of KNEST's powers, assigning this state entity to manage 70% of the long-term savings of Hustler Fund participants. At the same time, Financial Inclusion Fund CEO Henry Tanui stated that the current rules do not recognise KNEST, so the fund cannot transfer money until the regulations are amended.

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Audit found no transfer of funds or data

Kenya's Auditor General Nancy Gathungu stated in her report that, as of September 2025, KNEST had received neither money nor the data needed to carry out its new mandate. There was also no information on the timeline for such a transfer. KNEST was registered on 9 December 2021 to manage a national pension programme for more than 18 million informal-sector workers.

Despite the low inflows, nearly 1.5 million informal-sector workers joined the voluntary pension programme during the year, more than twice the target of 700,000 people. Separately, the State Department for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development reported that total savings through the Hustler Fund reached 5.8 billion shillings in June 2026. At the same time, this figure does not indicate what portion of the funds consists of long-term pension savings intended for KNEST.

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