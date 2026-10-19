In China, the number of Taiwanese reported missing, detained for questioning, or likely subjected to restrictions on their freedom of movement has risen to 458. This is four cases more than a week earlier, the Taipei Times reports, citing statistics from Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council.

Statistics by category

As of Friday, 175 Taiwanese had been reported missing, compared with 173 cases a week earlier. The number of people detained for questioning rose from 39 to 41.

Another 242 Taiwanese were being held by Chinese authorities; this figure remained unchanged from the previous week. The data concern cases that occurred this year during Taiwanese travel to China. Previous statistics covered cases through October 8.

Detention of I-Kuan Tao followers

Lo Wen-chia, secretary-general of the Straits Exchange Foundation, said that from April to July, one Taiwanese follower of the I-Kuan Tao religious group was detained in China each month. According to him, none of the four detainees has yet been released.

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In April, a Taiwanese person living in Fujian Province who held a Chinese residence permit was detained. In May, it was a Taiwanese teacher working in Dongguan, Guangdong Province; in June, a businessperson based in Shenzhen; and in July, a Taiwanese person who moved to Zhangzhou, Fujian, after retirement.

Lo Wen-chia noted that all four are followers of I-Kuan Tao and had lived or worked in China for a long time. He urged followers of this religious group to return to Taiwan and said that the travel risk level for them in China should be raised to red.

According to Lo, in October 2024, three Taiwanese followers of I-Kuan Tao in China were prosecuted under Article 300 of the Criminal Law of the People’s Republic of China and sentenced to prison terms of two to three years. One of them is still serving the sentence, the second returned to Taiwan after completing it, and the third has already served the term but has not yet been able to return.

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