In the Chinese city of Hegang, a two-room apartment with an area of 68 square meters was sold at an online auction for 11 yuan. The property is located on the seventh floor of a residential building in Heilongjiang Province in northeastern China. Polsat News reported the unusual sale.

Thousands of auction participants

The bidding took place on the Alibaba Auction platform as part of a promotion for Double 11, China’s largest online shopping festival, which is compared to the US Black Friday. According to the South China Morning Post, more than 1,600 people took part in the bidding.

The apartment’s starting price was one yuan, while the bid increment was 0.01 yuan. The maximum bid was set at 11 yuan. The winner was an anonymous buyer from the Jiangsu-Zhejiang region, who was the first to offer the maximum amount. The auction ended on November 5, with 1,001 bids submitted during its course.

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Buyer’s expenses and market price

Manager Liu from the Shenyang Hengyu Tongda auction house said that two properties in Hegang had been listed as part of the promotional campaign. According to him, the difference between the apartment’s market value and the promotional price is covered by the Alibaba Auction platform.

Local real estate sales services estimate the property at approximately 40,000 yuan. During the auction’s live broadcast, the buyer said that he does not plan to move to Heilongjiang Province and wants to use the apartment for winter trips. In addition to the purchase price and platform fees, he will have to pay about 2,000 yuan in property acquisition tax.

A similar promotion was held before

In November 2024, in Shandong Province, a woman bought a 40-square-meter apartment near the sea for 11 yuan; it was valued at less than 50,000 yuan. Lawyer Wang Yuchen of the Beijing law firm Jinsu warned that cheap auction properties may have hidden problems, including unclear ownership documents, unpaid taxes, maintenance debts, or costly legal disputes.

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