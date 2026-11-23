Chinese law enforcement authorities have launched an anti-corruption investigation into Xie Jun, deputy general manager of the state-owned energy company CNPC. He is suspected of serious violations of discipline and the law.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the Communist Party of China announced the launch of the investigation on November 22. According to the commission, the official is undergoing a disciplinary review and is under investigation by the CCDI and the National Supervisory Commission.

Chinese authorities have not disclosed details of the alleged violations. The phrase “serious violations of discipline and the law” is typically used in official Chinese statements in cases related to corruption.

For most of his career, Xie Jun worked at a CNPC subsidiary engaged in oil and gas production in southwestern China. In 2020, he was transferred to the corporation’s headquarters, where he headed the planning department. In January 2022, Xie was appointed deputy general manager of the company, according to the South China Morning Post.

Earlier, China increased its oil purchases from the Persian Gulf by 42.4% in October.

As a reminder, the U.S., China, and Russia signed a peace declaration following a trilateral meeting.

The meeting between Trump, Putin, and Xi marked the end of an era of U.S. dominance, according to the WSJ.

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