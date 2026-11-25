In the Chuanshandong Cave in China’s Guangxi region, archaeologists found a tooth at least 100,800 years old that may have belonged to a representative of a previously unknown lineage of ancient humans. A study of the tooth’s shape and enamel proteins revealed a combination of traits that does not match known East Asian members of the genus Homo, Live Science reports.

In a study published in the journal Nature, scientists described four isolated teeth from two cave sites in Guangxi — Longchuandong and Chuanshandong. According to uranium-series dating, a molar and a premolar from Longchuandong date to approximately 104,500 to 42,600 years ago. Two premolars from Chuanshandong are at least 100,800 years old and, according to the researchers, may have belonged to one person.

Denisovan traits

Inherited traits of the teeth from Longchuandong proved similar to previously identified Denisovan remains. According to the study’s authors, this indicates that a group related to Denisovans lived in southern China during the Late Pleistocene.

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The premolars from Chuanshandong differed from these specimens. They had a complex root system typical of Homo erectus, but also a more symmetrical crown that is more consistent with Homo sapiens. An analysis of enamel proteins from one tooth from Chuanshandong and teeth from Longchuandong also showed that all of them belonged to male individuals based on chromosomal traits.

Additional data needed

Some protein variants in the Chuanshandong specimen had previously been found only in Homo erectus and Homo antecessor. The study’s authors noted that protein analysis points to a sister group relative to the common ancestors of Neanderthals, Denisovans, and Homo sapiens. At the same time, the unusual set of ancient proteins could also be explained by interbreeding with Homo erectus.

Study co-author Qiaomei Fu, director of the ancient DNA laboratory at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, stressed that it is still premature to call the find a new group of humans. Anthropologist John Hawks, who was not involved in the study, also noted that paleoproteomics is a relatively new method. Therefore, it remains unclear whether Homo erectus, Denisovans, or another population had the identified protein variant.

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