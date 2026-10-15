In Colombia, thousands of people took to the streets of Bogotá and other major cities on October 14, protesting the economic and security policies of President Abelardo de la Espriella. Former President Gustavo Petro joined the demonstrations. Al Jazeera reports that the protests marked the first day of a nationwide campaign led by Petro. They involved a coalition of opposition parties, trade unions, Indigenous peoples and social movements.

Public spending cuts

Protest participants say that reforms introduced during Petro's presidency are under threat: expanded access to public universities, higher minimum wages and stronger labor protections. They also expressed concern over possible cuts in healthcare.

Colombia's Congress must approve the budget for the 2027 fiscal year by Tuesday. De la Espriella's allies are advancing proposals to reduce public spending as part of an austerity policy. The president, who took office in August, promised to move away from his predecessor's left-wing course and pursue free-market policies.

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Before the protests, the government introduced new rules for police that expand law enforcement's powers to respond more quickly to vandalism or obstruction of access to vital services. De la Espriella said the right to protest is respected, but violence, vandalism and blockades will not be tolerated.

Criticism of ties with Israel

Some demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and criticized the new administration's steps regarding Israel. On the same day, de la Espriella's government opened Colombia's embassy in Jerusalem. During Petro's presidency, the country severed diplomatic relations with Israel over the war in Gaza, while the new administration has begun restoring those ties.

Petro wrote on social media that the mobilizations were an alarm signal two months after the new government began work. Government critics also noted that this week's protests were mostly peaceful.

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