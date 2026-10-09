A new species of giant water lily was discovered in Colombia thanks to Instagram

Scientists have described a new species of the Victoria genus—the Colombian giant water lily, Victoria colombiana, which can reach two meters in diameter. The discovery was made possible by a combination of social media posts, satellite images, and an expedition to a flooded tropical forest.

The story began with an Instagram post in which botanist Carlos Magdalena spotted the plant in photographs taken by Jeremiah Harris in the Inirida region of Colombia. Harris, who runs a carnivorous plant nursery in the U.S., was unaware at the time of the significance of his photo, having mistakenly identified the new species as the more common V. amazonica. After analyzing satellite images, Carlos Magdalena, together with Mauricio Bernal and local guides—including boatman Gustavo Melo—organized an expedition during which they managed to find flowering specimens despite time constraints.

The researchers emphasize that this achievement combined the knowledge of indigenous peoples and gardeners with modern technology, serving as a reminder of the need to protect wildlife.

Phys.org reports on this.

On the underwater mountains near Costa Rica, scientists discovered a new species of bright yellow, eight-rayed coral, Laurinque elenya. Its genetic and anatomical features proved so unusual that the researchers created not only a new genus, Laurinque, but also a separate family, Laurinqueidae, for it.

Scientists have described a new species of tiny light-colored shark discovered in the deep waters off the coast of Mauritius in the southwestern Indian Ocean. Due to its unusual snout shape and distinctive appearance, researchers jokingly note that the shark looks as if it is surprised itself that it was found.

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