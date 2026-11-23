U.S. lawmakers from both political parties have questioned the decision by Nvidia’s board of directors to reinstate Jensen Huang as the company’s CEO.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who will chair the Senate Banking Committee starting in January, called Huang’s reinstatement “reckless” and stressed that Nvidia’s board of directors must answer Congress’s questions regarding the company’s compliance with U.S. export control requirements.

“Jensen Huang’s reinstatement only reinforces the urgent need to pass bipartisan export control bills and ensure that Nvidia does not lobby to roll back these restrictions and put our national security at risk,” Warren said.

U.S. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott announced that Huang will testify at a public committee hearing on December 3. Lawmakers are investigating allegations regarding his ties to a woman suspected of spying for China.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer stated that Huang’s return underscores the urgent need to tighten legislative restrictions on the export of U.S. microchips to China.

“Democrats will use all their powers to investigate any illegal actions by the Trump administration, Huang, other Nvidia executives, and anyone who puts financial gain above our national security,” Schumer said.

Jim Himes, a senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said that Huang is also scheduled to participate in a closed-door briefing on December 1 for three House committees.

Republican Don Bacon, for his part, said that Nvidia should look for a new CEO, and that Congress must determine who approved the sale of high-performance computer chips to China.

Democrat Debbie Dindell called the board of directors’ decision “irresponsible” because it was made before Congress had a chance to hear from Huang.

“There are serious national security questions that need to be answered. The board of directors must explain why it decided to move forward without receiving those answers,” she said.

Republican John Curtis stated that he wants to find out what arguments convinced the board of directors to change its position on Huang, and which U.S. officials provided the board with the relevant assurances. “On what basis did the committee conclude that there is no risk? Last week, the board stated that it had no intention of reinstating him. I would like to know what has changed,” the senator noted.

Democrat Richard Neal of Massachusetts also highlighted the Nvidia board of directors’ statement that it had taken into account information from top-level U.S. government officials when making its decision.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, who is considered a potential Democratic presidential candidate, also criticized Nvidia’s decision, calling it a display of “greed and a lack of responsibility”—qualities that, he said, Americans had just rejected in the midterm elections.

This was reported by Reuters.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will testify before the U.S. Senate on December 3 — CoinDesk.

An investor highlighted the risks facing Nvidia’s next CEO — Fortune.

Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO and president — Variety

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