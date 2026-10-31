An investigation by Democrats on the US Congress Joint Economic Committee found a fragmented federal response to cyber fraud, making it difficult for victims to recover lost funds. As TIME reports, federal agencies do not have a single comprehensive accounting of amounts lost to cyber fraud, funds seized at overseas scam centers, and money returned to victims.

The investigation was led by New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan and Virginia Representative Don Beyer. The report also noted that authorities are not creating sufficient incentives for financial institutions and social media companies to proactively detect and stop the misuse of their services while protecting user privacy.

Losses and fund recovery

According to the FBI, Americans lost nearly $18 billion to online fraud schemes in 2025 — more than $2 million every hour. Total reported losses from internet crimes, which include broader categories of offenses, amounted to $20.9 billion. This is 26% higher than in 2024 and approximately three times the 2021 figure.

The FBI told the committee that it returned $336 million to fraud victims in 2025. The US Secret Service returned more than $770 million in seized assets to victims of various fraud schemes in fiscal years 2024 and 2025; this amount includes more than just cybercrime.

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The largest reported losses among age groups were recorded by people aged 60 and over: about $7.7 billion, up 60% from 2024. People under 18 reported nearly $13 million in losses across 13,168 complaints in 2025.

Committee proposals

The report called for legislative changes, including the bipartisan ReportScams.Gov Act. It provides for a unified federal anti-scam strategy and a central resource with information and assistance for victims.

The authors of the investigation also propose strengthening cooperation between federal agencies, financial institutions, and social media platforms, as well as holding accountable countries that allow or facilitate the operation of scam centers. Experts interviewed by TIME link the growing risks to the use of social media, artificial intelligence, and increasingly convincing deepfakes.

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