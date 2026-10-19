Costa Rica’s Legislative Assembly is considering bill No. 25,796, which proposes introducing a 15% tax on certain passive income of tax residents received from assets outside the country. This includes interest, dividends, royalties, rental payments, and capital gains. As The Rio Times reports, the document was submitted on September 22, 2026, and no votes on it have yet been recorded.

What income the initiative would cover

The bill applies to individuals, companies, trusts, and investment funds that are tax residents of Costa Rica. The country’s current system mainly provides for taxation of income from Costa Rican sources. At the same time, the explanatory note to the bill emphasizes that the initiative does not mean a full transition to worldwide income taxation.

Salaries earned abroad, foreign pensions, and profits from active business outside Costa Rica are not included in the list of income proposed for taxation. Losses from foreign assets would not be allowed to offset taxable capital gains.

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Risk of double taxation for US citizens

The changes could be particularly significant for US citizens living in Costa Rica. The United States taxes its citizens’ worldwide income, and there is no income tax treaty between the US and Costa Rica. Under IRS rules, a foreign tax credit cannot reduce US tax on income from US sources.

The bill provides not for a tax credit, but for deducting tax already paid abroad from the tax base. Lawyer Melania Calderon Hernandez gave an example: of $100 in foreign income, for which $15 has already been paid as tax abroad, the remaining $85 would be taxed in Costa Rica under the bill. At a 15% rate, this would amount to another $12.75, bringing the total tax paid to $27.75.

If the bill is adopted in its current version, it will enter into force after publication. Rules for its application must be developed within six months.

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