In Krakow, Poland, a 24-year-old man stabbed three female pharmacists at a pharmacy on Halla Street. The attacker was detained by police, and all the injured women were taken to hospital.

Man came to the pharmacy with a hand injury

As Interia reports, the incident occurred on Friday morning. According to Jakub Mirochna, a representative of the Krakow city police, the man entered the pharmacy with a wound on his hand.

One of the pharmacy employees noticed the injury and decided to assist him. While treating the wound, the man became aggressive and attacked the pharmacist with a sharp object. Two of her colleagues tried to help the woman but were also injured.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police are establishing the circumstances

According to police, the injuries sustained by the three female pharmacists are not serious. A patrol that arrived at the scene restrained the man and detained him.

The 24-year-old himself also required medical assistance due to the hand wound with which he came to the pharmacy. After receiving assistance, he was taken to hospital. Police are establishing the exact circumstances of the incident; the motives behind the detainee's actions had not been disclosed at the time of publication.

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