Gasoline sales continue to be restricted in Crimea, even though reports have appeared in the Russian media claiming that fuel limits have been completely lifted. On October 29, local authorities published operating schedules for gas stations, where gasoline was sold in limited quantities—specifically, no more than 20 liters per vehicle. The situation is also being affected by Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes on the transport routes Russia uses to deliver fuel to the occupied peninsula.

In Crimea and Sevastopol, restrictions on fuel sales have allegedly been completely lifted. However, on-the-ground reports suggest otherwise: in several cities, fuel continues to be sold according to schedules and established limits.

Local administrations published lists of gas stations where gasoline or diesel could be purchased. At the same time, some gas stations sold only one type of fuel. Russian media also reported on the restrictions, citing statements by local officials.

What restrictions are in place in Crimean cities

Feodosia. City Administration Head Volodymyr Kim reported that on October 29, AI-92 gasoline and diesel fuel were to be sold at nine gas stations in the “ATAN” network. At the same time, only diesel was available at some gas stations on the list. According to NEWS.ru, the limit per vehicle was 20 liters of AI-92 gasoline or 30 liters of diesel fuel. This meant that drivers could not refuel without restrictions, even if fuel was available.

Yalta and Alupka. According to a schedule published by the Yalta administration, starting at 8:00 a.m. on October 29, AI-92 gasoline was sold at three “ATAN” gas stations: one in Yalta and two in Alupka. The supply at each of these stations was supposed to be enough for approximately 150 cars. At the same time, no more than 20 liters per car could be purchased. The “Formula” gas station chain in Yalta received 3,000 liters each of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline. Sales were also limited to 20 liters per vehicle.

Massandra, Livadia, and Koreiz. At the “TES” network gas stations in these towns, sales of AI-95 gasoline were scheduled to begin only at 6:00 p.m. The fuel supply at each gas station was expected to be sufficient for approximately 150 vehicles. The limit remained the same—20 liters per vehicle. A similar procedure was in effect at one of the “TES” gas stations in Yalta.

Simferopol, Kerch, and Yevpatoria. The Crimean Ministry of Fuel and Energy also published a fuel sales schedule for October 29. At “ATAN” gas stations, AI-92 gasoline and diesel were scheduled to go on sale at 8:00 a.m., and at “Formula” stations—at 9:00 a.m. Sales of AI-95 at “TES” gas stations along the “Tavrida” highway were scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. In Simferopol, Kerch, Yevpatoria, and other areas, it was expected to be available starting at 3:00 p.m. Thus, even when fuel was available, drivers had to rely on the operating hours of specific gas stations. Such schedules do not resemble the complete lifting of restrictions reported by Russian media.

Sevastopol. Local authorities announced the lifting of restrictions as early as October 19. This was reported by the city’s governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev. However, on the very same day, he acknowledged that some gas stations had run out of the most popular brands of gasoline by lunchtime. According to the official, the cause was a sharp spike in demand following the start of unrestricted sales of fuel at a subsidized price—no more than 100 rubles per liter. Consequently, even after the official lifting of the limits, some gas stations experienced shortages of fuel.

What’s happening with the fuel supply route

One of the routes Russia uses to deliver goods and fuel to Crimea is the so-called land corridor through the occupied territories of southern Ukraine. In October, Ukrainian strikes against Russian transport on these roads continued. On October 7, French OSINT analyst Clément Molin reported that since May, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had struck more than 3,000 vehicles on roads in the Russian rear. According to his assessment, these included vehicles on Highway R-280, which connects Russia to Crimea.

Molin also noted changes in the movement of Russian trucks. According to his observations, they began traveling in convoys of three to five vehicles, escorted by two to three vehicles from mobile fire support units. In late October, OSINT analyst Kirill Mikhailov told the publication “Agency” that he had seen no evidence of a decrease in the intensity of Ukrainian attacks on the land corridor to Crimea. According to him, the Ukrainian military continues to strike targets along this route.

At the same time, these assessments alone do not prove that strikes on the transport route were the sole cause of all gasoline shortages on the peninsula. However, they do indicate that the route Russia uses to transport cargo to Crimea remains under threat.

The fuel crisis has been ongoing since late spring

Fuel problems in Crimea began in late May. Since then, restrictions on gasoline sales have been periodically imposed on the peninsula, and local authorities have published lists of gas stations and supply schedules. The fuel shortage has also affected the tourism industry. Due to difficulties refueling vehicles, trips to the peninsula have become less convenient, which, according to sources, has reduced the flow of tourists.

As of October 29, the situation shows that announcements about the lifting of limits do not mean the problem has gone away. In a number of cities, gasoline continued to be sold on a scheduled basis, and fuel supplies at some gas stations remained limited. This was reported by the Russian newspaper Izvestia.

The largest Russian gas station chains have halted fuel sales to private customers in the temporarily occupied Crimea and the Krasnodar Krai. These include Gazprom, Lukoil, and Rosneft gas stations, where high-quality gasoline was previously available.

The fuel crisis on the temporarily occupied Crimean Peninsula has begun to have a critical impact on the local labor market. Due to the fuel shortage and the halt in logistics, residents of major cities—including Simferopol, Kerch, Yalta, and Yevpatoria—are complaining en masse about layoffs, delayed wages, and being forced to take unpaid leave.

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