In the Australian state of Queensland, an imprisoned Indigenous Australian woman was shackled in chains while giving birth in hospital. The Guardian reports, citing the human rights organization Sisters Inside.

According to Sisters Inside chief executive Debbie Kilroy, the woman gave birth prematurely by caesarean section and remained in hospital after the delivery. She said the prisoner had been shackled periodically from the time of her hospitalization. Medical staff contacted the organization after unsuccessful attempts to have the shackles removed, Kilroy noted.

Corrective services review

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesperson confirmed that the woman was in shackles during childbirth and said the incident would be examined as part of an internal review. The agency stressed that restraints may be used on pregnant prisoners only as a last resort, when necessary for public safety.

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Kilroy said the woman's health deteriorated after the shackles were used. According to her, the shackles were removed on Friday.

Bill was not supported

The case occurred several days after the Labor Party and the Coalition blocked a bill by independent Victorian senator Lidia Thorpe to ban shackling imprisoned women during childbirth. Thorpe also introduced an initiative to end strip searches of children.

Australia has joined the UN Bangkok Rules on the treatment of women prisoners. They state that imprisonment of pregnant women should be a last resort and that restraints should not be used during labour, childbirth and immediately afterwards. The federal government said that the criminal justice system falls under the jurisdiction of states and territories, while the Coalition said it understood the purpose of the bill but would not support its passage.

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