In September, the China-Laos Joint Support and Training Center at the Ban Keun military airfield and the China-Laos Friendship Aviation Academy began operating in Laos. The airfield is located about 50 kilometers from the country’s capital, Vientiane, Defense News reports.

Pilot training

China’s Ministry of Defense said the two countries will jointly maintain and use the center. According to the ministry, its purpose is to help Laos strengthen the training of air force pilots.

The Ban Keun airfield was recently upgraded and has a 2,000-meter runway. China’s defense ministry said the country’s participation in the project is not directed against third parties but is intended to promote practical military cooperation with Laos.

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Assessments of regional significance

Experts interviewed by the publication believe that China’s presence at the Lao military airfield could expand the capabilities of the People’s Liberation Army of China in Southeast Asia. Oh Ei Sun, principal adviser at the Pacific Research Center think tank in Kuala Lumpur, noted that China, seeking great-power status, is gradually and discreetly developing military bases, including for training or other seemingly benign purposes.

A study by the China Global South Project media platform states that Ban Keun will provide China with a permanent presence, facilitate purchases of Chinese equipment, and support PLA air operations. Danny Roy, a senior fellow at the East-West Center, suggested that the facility could in the future become a forward deployment base for Chinese aircraft and be expanded to accommodate a larger number of and larger aircraft.

Nguyen Thanh Trung, a political scientist at Fulbright University Vietnam, said China may increase its military presence deeper in mainland Southeast Asia after establishing a naval presence at Cambodia’s Ream base. Hangyu Li, an analyst at the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, believes that Ban Keun and Ream together could form a broader Chinese security network in the region.

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