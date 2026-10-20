Funeral industry companies fined €47,000 in Latvia — LSM English

Latvia’s Competition Council has found that nine funeral industry companies entered into a prohibited agreement during public procurements for funeral services and the transportation of the deceased by specialized vehicles. The regulator imposed fines totaling €47,124.66, LSM English reports.

Regulator’s findings

The Competition Council adopted its decision in the case on October 1. It concerns SIA ABSocial, SIA Rīgas memoriālais centrs, SIA FLAMMAX, SIA KREMATORIJU APVIENĪBA, SIA RR Company, SIA Terrawood, SIA Sanitārais Transports, SIA Fungi International, and SIA Nacionālais Apbedīšanas Dienests. The latter company ceased to exist in 2024, so proceedings against it were not continued.

According to the authority, the participants coordinated their participation or non-participation in at least 13 procurements. They exchanged commercially sensitive information, including data on bid prices, submitted cover bids, and withdrew them without justification. In some cases, bids on behalf of competitors were prepared and submitted by other participants.

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Procurements worth around €2 million

The case concerns tenders conducted between 2020 and 2025 by Riga East Clinical University Hospital, state social care centers, the Riga municipality, and the State Police. The total estimated value of the contracts, including procurements that were later suspended or terminated, amounted to approximately €2 million.

The fines were set at between 2% and 4.5% of the companies’ net turnover for the last financial year, taking into account each company’s role in the violation. The regulator also reported cases in which bids from different companies were submitted from the same computer and IP address, as well as documents of other participants being found in tender bids.

According to the Competition Council’s conclusion, a representative of SIA KREMATORIJU APVIENĪBA and SIA Nacionālais Apbedīšanas Dienests informed other participants about planned and announced procurements, initiated discussions of their participation, and coordinated subsequent actions. The authority’s chair, Ieva Šmite, said that competition problems in the funeral services sector had also been recorded previously and that unified regulatory rules for the industry have still not been introduced.

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