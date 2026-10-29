In Latvia, a possible distribution of posts in the next government is taking shape during official coalition negotiations. As LSM English reports, citing Latvian Television's Panorāma programme, the arrangements are preliminary and may change as parties seek compromises.

Candidates for key positions

Former board chairman of Pauls Stradiņš Clinical University Hospital Normunds Stanēvičs may become health minister as a non-partisan specialist. Cardiologist Andris Skridis of the United List is also being considered for the same position.

Citadele Bank economist Kārlis Purgailis may take the post of finance minister as a non-partisan professional. Edgars Štelmahers of the United List is being considered for the post of economics minister, while the current parliamentary secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Viesturs Vitkovskis, is being considered for justice minister. Līga Meņģelsone of the United List may become welfare minister.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other possible appointments

Raivis Melnis, nominated by the New Unity party, may remain defence minister. Edgars Tavars of the United List may retain the post of minister of smart administration and regional development.

Edgars Putra of the United List is being considered for the post of agriculture minister, while Česlavs Batņa of the same political force is being considered for education and science minister. Diplomat Edgars Skuja has been offered the post of foreign minister.

The preliminary distribution does not cover all posts in the future government, including the ministers of interior and transport. Under the current distribution, the Cabinet of Ministers could be almost entirely male. The next round of government formation talks is scheduled after November 4, when the 15th Saeima convenes.

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