A series of NATO experiments and trials of new defense technologies began in Latvia this week, the country’s Ministry of Defense reported. According to LSM English, the activities are taking place at the Ādaži military base near Riga and at the newly established Sēlija military training grounds.

Three areas of testing

The parallel trials cover three areas: next-generation communications solutions under the Digital Backbone Experiment 2026 program, the development of counter-drone capabilities under the Layered Counter UAS Initiative, and technologies for deep strike under Next Generation Targeting.

The aim of DiBaX 2026 is to test digital infrastructure together with various defense technologies in order to ensure their effective and coordinated operation during NATO operations. This year, the program was expanded with a focus on integrating sensors and threat-countering capabilities, including for detecting and identifying threats.

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Participation of companies from more than 20 countries

The program includes field trials, network infrastructure testing, and comprehensive scenarios involving sensors, communications systems, unmanned systems, decision-support tools, and means of protection against unmanned aerial vehicles.

Nearly 100 defense industry companies from more than 20 countries, as well as representatives of the armed forces of allied states, are taking part in the experiments. DiBaX has been held in Latvia for the fifth consecutive year. The experiment is led by NATO Allied Command Transformation in cooperation with Latvia’s Ministry of Defense, the National Armed Forces, and LMT Defence. DiBaX 2026 is scheduled to conclude at the end of October with the NATO FUSE event, during which new technological solutions are planned to be practically tested and refined with the participation of military personnel and defense industry representatives.

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