In Latvia, the board of the Latvian Farmers' Union (LZS) decided on October 20 to resign following an unsuccessful result in the elections to the 15th Saeima. The party told the LETA agency, as reported by LSM English.

No mandates in the Saeima

LZS is one of the components of the Union of Greens and Farmers (ZZS). The alliance, which had been one of the main coalition participants before the election, did not win a single parliamentary mandate in the October 3 vote.

This is the first time in ZZS's 24-year history that the alliance will have no representation in Latvia's Saeima.

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Board will work until the congress

The board's resignation is formal in nature: its current composition will continue working until the next party congress, where a new board and party chair are to be elected at the beginning of next year. Before that, regional conferences will be held, and members of local branches will nominate candidates for the board and for the position of chair.

The LZS board is currently headed by Economics Minister Viktors Valainis. He became the party's chair in 2023 and was unanimously re-elected in 2025. Valainis led the ZZS election campaign and was the alliance's candidate for prime minister. His deputies are Agriculture Minister Armands Krauze and Saeima deputy Harijs Rokpelnis.

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