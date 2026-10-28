Latvia detains adviser to Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs — LSM English

In Latvia, law enforcement officers detained Mārtinš Brencis, an adviser to Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs on public administration. This was reported by LSM English, citing Latvian Television.

Brencis is also a newly elected member of the Saeima from Kulbergs' political force, the United List, but has not yet begun exercising his parliamentary mandate. The new parliament is due to take the oath next week.

Dismissal order

According to Latvian Television, the detention is linked to criminal proceedings being investigated by the European Public Prosecutor's Office. On Wednesday, Brencis did not show up for work at the government headquarters, while the prime minister's office said it did not know where he was. His phone was switched off.

Kulbergs said he learned about the adviser's detention only on the morning of that day. He suggested that the case might concern Brencis' activities before he joined the government team. The prime minister issued an order to dismiss the adviser, although his exact procedural status in the case has not yet been clarified.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigative actions by the European Public Prosecutor's Office

Latvia's Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau confirmed that investigative actions are being conducted in criminal proceedings opened by the European Public Prosecutor's Office following information from the bureau. According to a source, the proceedings concern possible offences against the financial interests of the European Union.

Separately, on October 28, the European Public Prosecutor's Office reported searches and other measures in an investigation into suspected procurement fraud and abuse of office by officials of the Alūksne municipality. According to investigators, officials and company representatives may have unlawfully obtained more than €1.4 million from the European Regional Development Fund for a project to build three production facilities.

The prosecutor's statement did not mention Brencis by name. LSM English stresses that it has not been conclusively established whether this is the same proceeding in which the prime minister's adviser was detained. All persons involved are presumed innocent until their guilt is proven in court.

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