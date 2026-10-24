A drone was found on October 24 in Liepna Parish, Alūksne Municipality, Latvia. According to the Latvian National Armed Forces, it may have crashed on October 18. This was reported by LSM English.

The origin of the device is being established

The State Police confirmed that the found object is a drone. Its origin and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated. The National Armed Forces have also launched an internal review to assess the circumstances of the event and the decisions made.

On October 18, the military received information about a sound resembling an explosion in Liepna Parish. After receiving information from the police, they began analysing data from airspace surveillance systems. As a result of the analysis, the military received information about the possible movement of an unidentified object in Latvia's airspace.

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The search lasted two days

Based on the data received, the National Armed Forces and the police began searching for the possible crash site of the device. The search continued on October 19 and was called off two days later.

The military explained that identifying a possible aerial threat requires assessing data from several surveillance systems and considering the totality of tactical circumstances. The information available at the time of the incident was insufficient to unequivocally identify the drone and confirm a potential threat. Therefore, the criteria for sending an alert through the mobile warning system were not met.

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