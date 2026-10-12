In Lithuania, lawmakers have proposed enshrining in the Civil Code a person's right to their own voice. The initiative would require obtaining a person's consent to reproduce, publish, or otherwise use their voice.

Protection from imitations and AI voices

The proposed safeguards would apply not only to recordings of a real voice, but also to its imitations and artificial intelligence-generated voices through which a person can be identified. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Lithuanian broadcaster LRT.

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Exception for satire

An exception is proposed for parody and satire, provided they do not mislead the public about the authenticity of the recording and do not violate a person's honor, dignity, professional reputation, or privacy.

According to LRT, conservative lawmaker Vytautas Kernagis, one of the authors of the proposal, noted that the development of artificial intelligence makes it more difficult to distinguish between real and generated voices and increases the risks of disinformation and fraud. The Lithuanian government said it would consider whether current legislation provides sufficient protection for a person's voice and digital image.

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