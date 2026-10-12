Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported on October 12 that an Israeli interceptor missile exploded over the town of Khiam in the Marjayoun district of southern Lebanon.

Launched at a suspicious target

Almost simultaneously, the Israeli army said it had launched an interceptor at a suspicious aerial target detected in an area where its forces were operating in southern Lebanon. The details of the incident are being examined, Anadolu Agency reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sirens were not activated

According to the Israeli military, air raid sirens were not activated in accordance with the current alert policy. The incident occurred amid continuing tensions and Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon.

Israel and Lebanon have been holding U.S.-mediated talks since March on security arrangements along the border and ending Israel’s occupation of Lebanese territory. During the talks, Israeli forces continued to carry out strikes in southern Lebanon, while Beirut demanded that the attacks stop and troops be withdrawn.

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