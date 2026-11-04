In London, the opening of the largest Harry Potter store was met with protests

On November 4 in London, the opening of the largest official “Harry Potter” store in the United Kingdom was met with a protest. The protesters spoke out against author J.K. Rowling’s views on the rights of transgender people.

During the protest, demonstrators called on fans of the franchise to withdraw their support.

About 16 activists gathered outside the new store on Oxford Street with signs reading “Protect the lives of transgender people” and “Stop funding the erasure of transgender identity.”

The protesters chanted slogans in support of transgender rights and addressed visitors waiting for the store to open. At the same time, most “Harry Potter” fans did not react to the protest and continued to stand in line.

One of the protest organizers, transgender activist West, explained that the goal of the protest was to draw attention to the impact of Rowling’s public statements.

“Given J.K. Rowling’s influence on transgender rights, it would be a shame if transgender people didn’t come here to make their voices heard,” he said.

The activist also expressed the view that the franchise’s popularity is gradually declining.

“When ‘Harry Potter’ was at the height of its popularity, it would have been impossible to even get close to the store. But the franchise is losing popularity—and there are good reasons for that,” West said.

The new store is located in The Ribbon shopping complex on Oxford Street. It occupies two floors, and its total area is approximately 1,950 square meters.

Store representatives stated that they respect people’s right to peacefully express their views.

The protests against the author stem from her comments on gender identity. Rowling has repeatedly spoken out against certain demands of the transgender rights movement, emphasizing the importance of legal protections for women’s rights based on biological sex. Her stance has previously led to boycotts of “Harry Potter”-related projects.

In addition, the switch-on of the “Harry Potter”-themed Christmas lights on Oxford Street in London is scheduled for November 9. This will be part of a promotional campaign for a new HBO series based on Rowling’s novels.

More than 11,000 people have signed a petition by the Good Law Project calling for the festive decorations to be canceled. According to the petition’s authors, such a collaboration will bring financial gain to the author and may cause feelings of rejection among transgender residents of London.

Source: Variety.

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