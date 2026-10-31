Police in London detained 48 people during a demonstration in support of Palestine Action, an organization banned in the United Kingdom as terrorist. According to Sky News, as reported by Anadolu Agency, the action took place on Saturday near the U.S. Embassy in the Nine Elms district.

Detentions near the U.S. Embassy

More than 100 protesters gathered near the embassy. The Metropolitan Police said that most of those detained were arrested for expressing support for a banned organization.

Defend Our Juries, which organized the actions, said that participants were to hold placards stating their disagreement with genocide and their support for Palestine Action. Police had warned in advance that expressing support for the group, including by displaying placards, could lead to detention.

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Challenge to the ban

A separate demonstration in support of Palestine Action took place near the U.S. Consulate close to Holyrood in Edinburgh. Expressing support for Palestine Action is an offense under the Terrorism Act after the organization was banned in June 2025.

The actions took place ahead of a hearing at the Supreme Court of Appeal on the ban on the group, scheduled for November 4. In February, the High Court called the ban disproportionate, but in June the Court of Appeal ruled it lawful. A Home Office spokesperson said that the Court of Appeal had established Palestine Action's involvement in terrorist acts, glorification of people involved in them, and promotion of violence. According to the spokesperson, the ban does not restrict lawful protests in support of the Palestinian cause.

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