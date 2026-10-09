In Madrid, Spain, tens of thousands of people took part on October 9 in a march in memory of 87-year-old pensioner Maricarmen Abascal. She died in hospital two weeks after being evicted from the apartment where she had lived for 70 years. According to a preliminary estimate by the central government delegation in the Madrid region, about 20,000 people took part in the march.

As France 24 reports, participants gathered at Puerta del Sol square, where protesters had set up a camp. They created an improvised memorial of candles, flowers and placards there, after which the procession headed to Abascal's former home in the Retiro district.

Eviction and protests

The pensioner used a wheelchair. She was carried out of the apartment on a stretcher after the company that owned the property significantly increased the rent. An agreement was later reached with the company that would have allowed Abascal to return home at a lower rental rate, but she spent the final days of her life in hospital.

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March participants of different ages chanted slogans, including: “These are not deaths, these are murders.” Near the pensioner's building, people left flowers and candles and also observed a minute of silence in her memory.

Housing at the center of the election campaign

Protests over the housing crisis have placed the issue of rent and property prices at the center of the campaign ahead of elections scheduled for November 29. Last week, the left-wing government approved two decrees providing additional protection for vulnerable tenants from eviction and for the automatic renewal of contracts.

The conservative and far-right opposition voted against these measures in parliament. After that, Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced early elections. March participants criticized political forces for their inability to solve the housing affordability problem.

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