Former Mexican television host Inés Gómez Mont was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Miami, Florida. According to media reports, the reason was that she had exceeded the permitted period of stay in the United States under her U.S. visa. Gómez Mont is currently being held at the Broward Transitional Center immigration facility in Pompano Beach.

As Mexico News Daily reports, Mexico's Federal Prosecutor's Office confirmed the detention on October 30. The agency said that an arrest warrant is active against Gómez Mont in Mexico over her alleged involvement in tax fraud.

Cases in Mexico

In Mexico, the television host is also being sought in cases involving alleged money laundering and organized crime. According to the source, these charges are linked to a scheme involving the use of shell companies which, according to investigators, was aimed at tax evasion, misappropriation of public funds and laundering illegally obtained money.

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Gómez Mont's husband, lawyer Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, is considered by Mexican investigators to be the likely leader of this scheme. Reforma reported that the couple allegedly received 17 million pesos, or about $915,000, through a scheme involving the diversion of funds from prison construction contracts. They are also accused of alleged involvement in the misappropriation of funds under Mexican Interior Ministry contracts worth 2.95 billion pesos.

Extradition and immigration case

Gómez Mont and Álvarez Puga have had arrest warrants in Mexico since 2021. Mexico's Federal Prosecutor's Office is seeking their extradition from the United States, where the couple lived in Florida for years. ICE detained Álvarez Puga in September 2025 over alleged immigration violations, but he was later released pending further proceedings. He is due to appear before a U.S. immigration judge this month.

On Saturday, Gómez Mont's lawyers filed a habeas corpus petition seeking her release from immigration detention and also asked that she not be transferred to another facility. Federal Judge Jeffrey Kuntz ordered ICE to justify the need for Gómez Mont's continued detention by Wednesday, but declined to block a possible transfer.

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