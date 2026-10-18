In Manchester, the scrutiny and oversight committee of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) will review a £55 million loan to three companies ultimately controlled by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the owner of Manchester City football club. The loans were granted in 2017 from a housing projects fund administered by the GMCA while Andy Burnham was Mayor of Greater Manchester, The Guardian reports.

Loans for a housing project

The funding was intended for the large Manchester Life housing project, which envisaged the construction of 6,000 homes. The GMCA said that the loans had been repaid in full. At the same time, the authority did not disclose the interest rate or explain why Sheikh Mansour's companies met the criteria for receiving such funding.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan is also Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates. According to John Leach, since 2015 the fund has provided around £1 billion to 50 different developers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Questions about the procedure

Committee chair John Leach, a Liberal Democrat councillor in Manchester, told the BBC that the loan approval procedure had previously been criticised for its lack of transparency. According to him, the committee wants to make sure that the process is transparent.

Last week, it emerged that Andy Burnham had met Manchester City’s owners at the Etihad Stadium as a guest of the club several weeks before the loans were approved. Information about this meeting later disappeared from public records. After it became known, the Prime Minister asked the GMCA to conduct a manual review of the list of meetings to ensure full transparency.

The GMCA said that decisions to grant the loans had been made publicly and that the fund was open to all developers meeting the lending criteria. According to the authority, the fund helped deliver 11,000 new homes.

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