In Mexico, former Chihuahua state prosecutor César Jáuregui has been taken into federal custody on charges of treason. The case is linked to claims about the alleged involvement of U.S. Central Intelligence Agency officers in a raid on a drug laboratory in Chihuahua state without the knowledge or permission of the Mexican government.

As Mexico News Daily reports, agents of Mexico’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office detained Jáuregui in Chihuahua City on Sunday evening after he appeared in a state court. At the state level, he was charged with the unlawful exercise of public authority and conspiracy by public officials.

Federal proceedings

On Saturday, Jáuregui was detained on state charges and a federal charge. On Sunday, a judge decided not to keep him in custody pending trial on the state charges, but that same evening federal agents detained the former official again in the treason case. On Monday, he was flown to Toluca and then transferred to the Altiplano federal prison.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Federal prosecutor Ernestina Godoy said that the investigation indicates Jáuregui may have been involved in allowing foreigners to conduct activities on Mexican territory without authorization and to perform functions that belong exclusively to federal forces. According to her, he allegedly also concealed information from federal authorities. If convicted of treason, Jáuregui could face between five and 40 years in prison.

Raid in the Sierra Tarahumara

The charges are linked to a raid on a drug laboratory conducted in April by the Chihuahua State Investigative Agency in the municipality of Morelos in the mountainous Sierra Tarahumara region. According to the publication, four CIA officers allegedly took part in the raid. After the operation, two CIA agents and two state police officers, including the head of the Investigative Agency, were killed in a car accident.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called the operation highly irresponsible. She stated that state authorities do not have the power to dismantle drug laboratories and that ground operations involving foreign agencies are not permitted. Sheinbaum also stressed that state officials did not inform federal authorities about the operation. According to her, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office currently has no evidence linking Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos to the allegedly granted permission for CIA representatives to participate.

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