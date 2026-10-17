Federal forces detained Luis Manuel “N,” known as El Ingeniero, in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. Mexican authorities suspect him of designing and building tunnels intended for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) to move drugs into the United States. The Rio Times reports.

Detention in Jalisco

According to Mexico’s federal Security Cabinet, the operation was carried out by the army and the National Guard following military intelligence work. During the detention, authorities say, weapons, drugs and a vehicle were seized. The detainee was transferred to the prosecutor’s office in Guadalajara, where his procedural status is to be determined.

Mexican security agencies state that El Ingeniero worked mainly in the Tijuana area and allegedly reported directly to Juan Carlos Valencia González, known as El 03 or El Pelón. He is described as the current leader of the CJNG.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Charges in the United States

According to Mexico’s Security Cabinet, the man is also charged in San Diego, California, with conspiracy to traffic drugs illegally. His transfer to the U.S. side has not been announced.

Mexican authorities cited by the publication report that around 20 tunnels have been discovered along the California border since 2006, most of them in the Otay industrial area. In the United States, the CJNG is listed as a foreign terrorist organization. The U.S. Department of State offers a reward of up to $25 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Valencia González.

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