Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known by the alias “El Chapo Isidro,” was arrested in Mexico. He heads one of the factions of the former Sinaloa Cartel and was on the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Ten Most Wanted list.

According to sources close to the Mexican Security Cabinet, the arrest operation took place on Friday, November 20, in the city of Guasave in northern Sinaloa state. The operation was led by the military.

The arrest was accompanied by clashes and gunfights between federal security forces and suspected members of the criminal organization. Roadblocks, fires, and military helicopter flights were also reported in the region.

Violent Night in Guasave, Sinaloa An attack on federal forces triggered a major security deployment in the area. Chases and gunfire were reported, while residents endured hours of uncertainty. https://t.co/kPhF7ol5DR — Azteca Noticias (@AztecaNoticias) November 21, 2026

Fausto Isidro Meza Flores was one of the top targets sought by Mexican authorities and the U.S. FBI. He was included on the bureau’s list of the ten most wanted criminals. The U.S. had offered a $5 million reward for information leading to the drug lord’s arrest.

Mesa Flores had strongholds in Guasave, Los Mochis, and several mountainous towns, including Badiraguato. He was considered one of the main drug exporters from the state of Sinaloa.

Tense moments at the baseball stadium! Videos are circulating of what happened during the Algodoneros game, amid the violence that erupted in the area. The footage shows the concern of those in attendance. https://t.co/se1E5WzS8g https://t.co/WdeidPdCoE — Azteca Noticias (@AztecaNoticias) November 21, 2026

In recent years, the drug lord’s influence has grown amid a power struggle between two other major factions of the cartel—the Guzmán and Zambada families. Their representatives—the sons of drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada—have been waging war against each other for nearly two years.

While these factions were focused on fighting each other, Meza Flores expanded his own influence in the region’s criminal underworld. Earlier this year, sources close to the Mexican Security Cabinet told El País that he exports more drugs than any other group.

WAR IN GUASAVE NOW Helicopters firing on armored trucks. Heavy gunfire in Guasavito, along the boardwalk, and downtown. Burned-out vehicles. While the morning press briefing talks about “peace” and fewer homicides, the people of Guasave are hiding. Is this the security strategy? Video — Héctor Ponce (@HectorPonce99) November 21, 2026

The scale of his operations is evidenced by one of the largest fentanyl seizures in Mexican history. In late 2024, the country’s Navy discovered more than one metric ton of the drug in Guasave.

The drug lord’s arrest caused panic in various parts of the state of Sinaloa. Videos circulated on social media showing burning trucks and military helicopters flying over the city.

A baseball game had to be halted due to the sound of gunfire. Spectators began leaving the stands and taking cover in the stadium aisles. In another video, a local reporter described the chaos in the city while standing between two cars during the shootout.

The Sinaloa State Ministry of Public Safety reported an attack on federal officials in the municipality of Guasave. The agency urged residents to remain in safe areas and avoid several highways due to roadblocks.

In particular, the warnings concerned the “La Coster” highway, which runs north from the state capital, Culiacán, as well as the Los Mochis area. Restrictions were also imposed on the “Libre” highway, where roadblocks were reported in both directions.

Sinaloa’s interim governor, Graciela Domínguez, confirmed that federal forces are conducting an operation in the central-northern part of the state.

She urged residents to seek safe shelter and promised to keep the public informed of further developments.

This was reported by El País.

As a reminder, during the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Paris on November 9–10, France officially launched an international network to combat drug trafficking routes through seaports. The initiative, supported by the G7 countries, covers 14 ports and aims to strengthen the exchange of intelligence and coordination among customs, port, and law enforcement agencies.

In Gdynia and Ruma, Poland, police dismantled two illegal amphetamine laboratories. During the operation, authorities seized liquid amphetamine, laboratory equipment, and chemicals with a total estimated black-market value of over 1.6 million zlotys. Two men were detained, and a court ordered their pretrial detention.

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