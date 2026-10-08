More than 37 million residents of Myanmar — 68% of the population — live in multidimensional poverty or are at risk of falling into it. This is stated in a new report by the UN Development Programme, UN News reports.

The study, “Layers of Deprivation: Multidimensional Poverty in Myanmar,” assesses not only people’s incomes, but also their access to health services, housing, clean water, sanitation and other basic services. Deprivations in health care and living conditions account for more than 80% of multidimensional poverty, especially in conflict-affected areas.

Depletion of household resources

UNDP noted that families are gradually losing the resources that previously helped them withstand shocks: savings, stable sources of income, access to services and social support networks. The country is experiencing macroeconomic instability, recurring natural disasters and the consequences of the devastating earthquake in March 2025.

Kanni Wignaraja, UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, said that the scale of poverty is undermining the country’s human development. According to her, the war that has continued since the military seized power in February 2021 is causing losses for the entire population.

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Inequality between regions

The most acute situation has developed in Rakhine State in western Myanmar: more than two-thirds of its residents are multidimensionally poor, while nearly one-third are in severe poverty. At the same time, data on some stateless and displaced groups, including ethnic Rohingya, may be underestimated due to limitations on collecting information by phone.

The report also challenges the notion that poverty is predominantly rural. Although its level in the Yangon region is lower than in many conflict-affected states, it is home to one of the largest numbers of people living in multidimensional poverty because of the vulnerability of urban and suburban households.

Climate risks and youth outflow

Approximately one in five households in Myanmar faces climate risks, including floods, cyclones, droughts and landslides. As of the end of August, around 600,000 people had been affected by flooding. The situation is also complicated by rising fuel prices, inflation and increasing food costs.

At least one million young people may have left Myanmar since 2021. UNDP called this one of the largest losses of human capital in the country’s recent history, occurring against the backdrop of an ageing population. Nearly half of households dependent on casual labor live in multidimensional poverty.

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