This was stated by Polish Deputy Minister of Defense Paweł Zalevski.

Overnight, Polish airspace was violated by a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle. According to the Deputy Minister of Defense, the drone remained over Poland for only a very short time.

“It was monitored from the very beginning. I spoke with the Armed Forces Operational Command, and the armed forces did not decide to shoot it down because they did not want to risk casualties and damage among the civilian population,” admitted Paweł Zalewski.

“It’s hard to imagine that this was an accident. We assume it was a deliberate act,” he added.

Zalevsky assured that if the drone had posed any threat, it “would, of course, have been shot down.”

It was being tracked, and its flight was being monitored, the deputy defense minister emphasized.

“We consider these drones to be attack drones. Drones of this type are equipped with cameras that allow them to be guided based on topographical analysis, but these are attack drones—they have such capabilities,” Zalevsky explained.

“We view anything that enters Polish airspace as a threat,” he emphasized during an interview on RMF 24 radio.