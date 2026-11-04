US voters decided on 145 initiatives in more than three dozen states during the midterm elections. In Missouri, they rejected a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would have introduced new restrictions on abortion, and also did not support a new map of US House of Representatives districts.

As France 24 reports, the amendment rejected in Missouri would have allowed pregnancy termination only in cases of medical emergency or fetal developmental abnormalities, as well as in cases of rape or incest, up to the 12th week of pregnancy. It also provided for a ban on certain medical procedures for transgender minors. Two years ago, the state's voters overturned the existing abortion ban by approving an amendment protecting reproductive rights.

Protection of reproductive rights

In Virginia, voters approved a constitutional amendment enshrining the fundamental right to reproductive freedom. It guarantees access to abortion during the first two trimesters of pregnancy and also provides for the right to contraception and fertility care.

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In Nevada, voters supported an amendment establishing a fundamental right to abortion until fetal viability, which is usually determined after the 21st week of pregnancy. The initiative had already received initial voter approval in 2024, but required a second vote to be added to the state constitution. At the same time, Idaho did not support an initiative that would have enshrined the right to abortion in state law.

Districts and voter requirements

In Missouri, Republican lawmakers approved new US House of Representatives district boundaries last year, designed to secure an additional seat for the Republican Party in the Kansas City area. Opponents of the reform collected signatures to put the district map to a referendum. The new scheme was used in the August primaries, but courts ruled that it could be used thereafter only if approved by voters. The initiative was rejected in the vote.

In Maryland, voters approved a constitutional amendment that could pave the way for changing district boundaries before the 2028 elections. In California and Colorado, initiatives on new voter identification requirements were not supported. Similar amendments, however, were approved in Ohio, North Carolina and Nevada.

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