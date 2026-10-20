In Gaza City, Palestine, Palestinian Akram Yassin and his wife, Dina Yassin, were killed in an Israeli strike on a residential apartment near the Al-Shifa Medical Complex. Several other people were injured, Anadolu Agency reports, citing medical sources.

Shelling in the central part of the enclave

Separately, Israeli artillery shelled areas east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip. At the time of publication, no information had been received about deaths or injuries as a result of this shelling.

According to the agency, one Palestinian was killed and three others were injured in separate Israeli attacks in different areas of the Gaza Strip on Monday. An Israeli drone struck a group of civilians in the Sheikh Radwan area in western Gaza City: one man was killed and two people were injured.

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Casualty data

One more person was injured after Israeli forces opened fire toward tents for displaced people southwest of Khan Younis. The attacks are taking place against the backdrop of a ceasefire agreement that, according to Anadolu Agency, has been in effect since October 2025.

Citing the Gaza Health Ministry, the agency reported that Israeli ceasefire violations resulted in the deaths of 1,522 Palestinians and injuries to another 5,421 people. According to Anadolu Agency, since October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip and more than 175,000 have been injured; approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure has also been damaged.

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