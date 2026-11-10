A bill has been drafted in Moldova to significantly increase penalties for cybercrimes

Moldovan government agencies have drafted comprehensive amendments to the country’s Criminal Code aimed at significantly increasing penalties for high-tech crimes. According to the document, the maximum penalty for cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, crimes committed by organized groups, or those causing particularly significant damage will range from 5 to 10 years of imprisonment.

The bill expands the list of offenses and establishes criminal liability for the unauthorized alteration, deletion, or blocking of computer data, as well as for the illegal circulation of restricted-access information.

For these actions, individuals face fines ranging from 850 to 1,350 conditional units ($2.41–3.83 thousand / 42.5–67.5 thousand lei) or imprisonment for a term of 2 to 5 years. Legal entities that use specialized software or codes to compromise two or more systems will face fines ranging from 4,000 to 7,000 conditional units ($11,360–$19,880) or complete dissolution. For attacks directly targeting critical infrastructure, legal entities will be subject to dissolution and a fine ranging from 10,000 to 30,000 conditional units ($28,400–$85,200).

The manufacture, purchase, and distribution of tools for unauthorized access to computer systems will also be criminalized. To ensure rapid response and international cooperation, the bill provides for the establishment of 24/7 contact centers within the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the General Prosecutor’s Office of Moldova. The Moldovan government is scheduled to officially review the document on November 12.

Source: Logos-Press.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu convened a meeting of the country’s Security Council on October 29 in response to a large-scale cyberattack on government digital services. According to preliminary data, the personal data of approximately 750,000 citizens may have fallen into the hands of cybercriminals.

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