In the Russian capital, conscripts are now being offered the option to sign a one-year contract to serve in the unmanned systems forces as an alternative to regular military service.

According to Moscow Military Commissar Maxim Loktev, such a contract counts as fulfilling the draft obligation, and efforts are being made to attract recruits even at the registration centers by letting them try their hand at flying drones. Priority in recruitment for positions as UAV operators, engineers, and technicians is given to candidates with experience in IT, electronics, radio engineering, and model aircraft construction.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the creation of unmanned systems forces in November 2025, placing its main emphasis on young people. Hundreds of educational institutions across Russia, including leading universities, have been enlisted in the recruitment effort—according to Faridaily sources, their administrations were instructed to enlist at least 2% of their students into service. At universities, young people are promised cash payments, free tuition, a one-year term of service, and assurances that they will be stationed far from the front lines.

In practice, however, the promises do not match reality: Vladimir Putin’s decree provides for the automatic extension of contracts for the duration of mobilization, and human rights activists point to the risk that such soldiers could be transferred to assault units in the war against Ukraine.

In particular, the BBC previously reported on the deaths of three Russian students a few months after signing contracts to serve as UAV operators; one of them—18-year-old Vladislav Gorbunov—was initially assigned to an assault company. Overall, the Russian Ministry of Defense plans to recruit about 80,000 people into the VBS by the end of 2026, although only 8,000 were recruited in the first half of the year.

As a reminder, Russia is increasing payments to contract soldiers at the expense of the regions.

Half of the Russian Federation’s new contract soldiers are unable to carry a full load of equipment.

Russian employers are reluctant to hire contract soldiers after the war.

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